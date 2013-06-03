The wife of former Swimming Australia president Barclay Nettlefold has defended him over allegations he made lewd comments to a female staff member.

Former swim boss's wife defends him over 'donkey' comment claims

Nettlefold was forced to resign on Sunday, just six months after he was appointed to the role.

He admitted he made inappropriate comments “in jest” at a social gathering during last month’s Australian championships in Adelaide.

According to News Ltd, Mr Nettlefold allegedly made a comment about a woman’s breasts and called himself a "donkey" in reference to his physical endowment.

Mrs Nettlefold said the allegations her husband made "schoolyard comments" were wide of the mark and claimed he was the victim of a conspiracy.

"That is just totally, totally out of character that he would comment on somebody's breasts or whatever," Mrs Nettlefold told News Ltd.

"My husband is a very extroverted guy, he is fun. He jokes and he has a lot of fun but he would never use those words.

"I know a lot of it would have been taken totally out of context.”

Mrs Nettlefold said the changes her husband had made as president had upset entrenched views within Swimming Australia.

"Someone's toes have been stepped on and they didn't like it," she said.

Mr Nettlefold was stood down on Saturday after the allegations surfaced before he fell on his sword on Sunday.

"My decision to step down will ensure the significant progress and substantial positive changes to the sport of swimming in this country continues," Mr Nettlefold said.

"There were some private comments made in jest to my colleagues recently that were not consistent with the standards expected of me, standards I have urged to be incorporated into the future culture of Swimming Australia."