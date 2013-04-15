Pistorius reportedly spotted partying in South Africa

On bail awaiting a murder trial, South African Olympian Oscar Pistorius was reportedly spotted partying with friends in Johannesburg last weekend.

Pistorius challenged his bail conditions in March limiting restrictions on travel and drinking alcohol, which gave greater freedom to the sprinter.

The man dubbed 'Blade Runner' was out and about for the first time since he was charged with the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

A report in the Sunday Times said the double-amputee was "relaxed-looking" last weekend, downing drinks at a swanky restaurant, but did not stay in the venue for long.

The athlete's publicist Anneliese Burgess reportedly said Pistorius was forced to leave when "public interest became overwhelming" and he was unable to remain in a neighbouring restaurant because of the unwanted attention.

"The place went quiet when people realised it was Oscar and (the mood) never really recovered from there," one venue manager told the Sunday Times.

One report also speculated that Pistorius was "being flirtatious" with others.

On June 4 Pistorius will face charges of premeditated murder in court.