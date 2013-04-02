Michigan sharpshooter Nik Stauskas made 102 three-pointers in five minutes

It turns out Nik Stauskas is the Canadian Jimmy Chitwood.

The star of Michigan's 79-59 blowout of Florida in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, Stauskas developed his sharpshooting skills in high school, draining 3-pointer after 3-pointer in the backyard of his suburban Toronto home.

In August 2011, the summer after sitting out his prep junior season at South Kent (Conn.) School with a hip injury, the Wolverines freshman guard posted this YouTube video of himself making 128-of-142 triples, including 102 in a span of five minutes (h/t Big Lead).

The site of this incredible feat was almost a putting green or a swimming pool, but instead Stauskas convinced his father Paul to install a basketball court in the backyard of their home in Mississauga, Ontario, according to a New York Times feature on Nik, who scored 22 points on eight shots against Florida, including 6-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Paul Stauskas can be seen rebounding the ball for his son in just about every video on the StauskasBasketball YouTube channel -- including a series of drills from last Easter and an incredible string of 45-of-50 3-pointers this past Christmas break.

Around this time last year, Nik Stauskas was putting the finishing touches on a New England Preparatory School Athletic Council championship season as a senior at St. Mark's (Southborough, Mass.) School. Averaging 20 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Lions (28-2), he amassed 19 points, eight boards, four assists and three blocks in a 59-53 NEPSAC title victory against Nerlens Noel's Tilton (N.H.) School squad.

Before transferring to both South Kent and St. Mark's as an upperclassman, Stauskas played his first two prep seasons at Loyola Catholic (Toronto, Canada) Secondary School, where he averaged 32 points, 14 rebounds and 7.5 assists as a high school sophomore.

So, take this as a lesson for all you dads out there. Next time you want to put a swimming pool in your backyard, think about a basketball hoop instead. Your teenager might end up shooting 45 percent from 3-point range as a college freshman someday.