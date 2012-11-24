More to Garlett than eye can see

The AFL this year showed some of its top draft prospects an ESPN sports special called: The Best That Never Was.

It is the story of gridiron's Marcus Dupree, a 1980s prodigy rated as one of the greatest college footballers in history.

After a couple of bad decisions and two serious injuries, Dupree barely had a career in the NFL.

Dayle Garlett's bid not to become the Marcus Dupree of Australian Rules football started in earnest yesterday. He is likely to accept an invitation from Essendon to train with them and may leave Perth as soon as Monday.

As the reality of not being drafted sank in, he took himself to his WAFL club Swan Districts for three hours yesterday to spend time with teammates and club officials.

He is still regarded as a chance to be selected in the pre-season or rookie draft on December 11.

Blindsided by the decision by all 18 AFL clubs to overlook him in Thursday's national draft, the 18-year-old Garlett will strive to make a big enough impression on the Bombers for them to take him. He is already preparing himself for the battle ahead if that doesn't happen.

"He told me as he left, 'if I have another 12 months at Swans, I just have to be the best player at the club'," football manager Phil Smart said.

The good news for Garlett is that he is capable of doing that and more if he sets his mind to it. He is already regarded as a player capable of turning a senior WAFL match.

Some AFL sources believe that draft rejection may be the jolt he needs to get dinkum about his preparation and off-field discipline.

Garlett has unwittingly become the central figure in a wider issue. Aboriginal players were hot tickets in the draft market just two to three years ago. They were virtually invisible at this draft.

Just three new Aboriginal players were drafted. A fourth, West Coast's Brad Dick, was redrafted.

Fremantle snared Josh Simpson with pick 17 and Gold Coast selected Tim Sumner and Geelong Brad Hartman with subsequent picks.

Garlett was overlooked. Claremont's Shannon Taylor dropped completely off the draft radar as clubs questioned his fitness.

Garlett's shock at being overlooked should not be interpreted as him taking his step to the next level for granted.

An hour before the draft started on Thursday, he told _The West Australian _ in a 30-minute interview at Steel Blue Oval how he had thrown up in the shower the night before as nerves hit home. One of his problems, Smart and Garlett's mother Matilda Prosser agree, is his popularity.

"He is more laid back than other kids. I don't think you could count on 20 hands the amount of friends he has," Matilda said.

When filmmakers sought talent for small roles in the 2009 film Bran Nue Dae, they picked Garlett out on a school playground because of his looks and the way other kids seemed drawn to him.

He ended with a speaking role in the film and is listed in the movie's credits.

The wide circle of friends led to a hectic social life and that has come at a high cost now. AFL clubs looking at Garlett's draft suitability were swayed, not only by a collection of discipline issues over an extended time, but also the coll- ection of social media pictures of Garlett at various nightspots, as well as a shot of him drinking and smoking.

Asked what advice she would give her son on how to conduct himself if drafted, Matilda said: "Stay home. Focus on your football. That is my advice for him. It is your career and it is not always going to be there for you. He could play for years in the AFL. He just has to put his mind to it.

"He was going out but Dayle is that kind of kid. I have everything crossed for him. I believe he deserves it."

Smart, who has 32 Aboriginal boys on his roster for next season at Swans, urged greater empathy with Aboriginal talent among AFL clubs, and greater AFL and WA Football Commission support for those at lower levels trying to develop the talent.

He told his own story of Garlett and close friend, Eagle Murray Newman, currently in a pickle of his own for an alleged nightclub incident and returning to pre-season training relatively out of shape.

"I had been out here for about six months and we had torrential rain and I was doing some work at the back of my house," he said.

"My retaining wall hadn't gone up and the neighbour's fence and dirt was collapsing into my pool."

Smart wasn't able to get home at the time.

"I rang Dayle and Murray and asked them if there was any chance of them getting over to my house to see what they could do," he said.

"I couldn't leave the club and I couldn't get anyone else.

"They went out there at 5pm and they finished on the shovels at 9pm, just digging sand and dirt and trying to keep it out of my pool, otherwise the whole thing would have gone in."

