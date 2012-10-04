Melbourne Hearts fastest new fan Usain Bolt attends training at AAMI Park

He may have wanted to join English giants Manchester United, but sprint star Usain Bolt was found having a kick with an Australian club.

Melbourne's fastest new fan

Melbourne Heart revealed the world's fastest man had made an appearance at AAMI park and had become their "biggest fan".

"USAIN BOLT IS OUR LATEST MELB HEART FAN. He's at AAMI Park right now #GOHEART," the A-League club wrote on their Twitter account.

Bolt is known to be a huge football fan, and once famously declared that if Sir Alex Ferguson wanted he would play for Manchester United.

The London gold medalist was also rumoured to be being chased to play in the Big Bash League with the Melbourne Stars.