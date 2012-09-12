An olympic shot-putter has handed back her gold medal after a former coach admitted to dusting her food with steroids.

Disgraced Olympic shot-putter doped by her own coach

Belarusian athlete, Nadzeya Ostapchuk, tested positive to performance enhancing drugs after her gold medal effort and was stripped of her title on the final day of the London Olympics.

Ostapchuk claimed that she had been framed by coach, Anatoly Baduyev, who had threatened to blackmail her.

"The person [Baduyev], you know who I mean, the one who was involved in blackmail, he promised me long ago: you will have problems with doping control. Now I think his threat begins to come true, even though he no longer works with us," Ostapchuk said.

However a investigation by the National Anti-Doping Agency revealed that it was in fact a replacement coach, Aliaxandar Yiafimau, who had tampered with her food.

Belarusian news service Charter 97 reports that NADA extracted a confession from Yiafimau during their investigation into Ostapchuk's positive drug test.

Director of National Anti-Doping Agency, Aliaxandar Vanhadla, told Channel 97 that fearing a 'low result', Yiafimau took matters into his own hands.

"We have received a confession that the coach Aliaxandar Yiafimau, being afraid of a low result, added a prohibited substance to the food of the athlete without her knowledge. This probably happened on July 30, at the training base," Vanhadla said.

"Given the non-acquaintance of Ostapchuk that she was taking a prohibited substance, it was decided to consider the situation exceptional. There is no guilt of Ostapchuk here, so it was decided to disqualify Ostapchuk for one year."

New Zealand's Valerie Adams will now be awarded first place after she finished runner-up to Ostapchuk in London.