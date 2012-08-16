10-year-old boy sends his medal to distraught Olympians

A ten-year-old boy's charming and touching gesture has made him famous around the world after he tried to comfort four of his country's failed Olympians.

Elijah Porter was distraught when Canada's 4x100m relay team were stripped of their bronze medal following the final in London, a decision which was taken when video replay evidence showed that Jared Connaughton stepped out of his lane during the race.

But rather than simply feel sad for his idols, Elijah decided to do something to try and cheer them up: he sent the quartet a medal he had won in a recent football tournament so that they didn't finish their summer empty handed.

Connaughton and his team-mates - Justyn Warner, Gavin Smellie and Oluseyi Smith - were so touched by the gesture that they decided to share it via Twitter, to let the world see Elijah's fabulous gesture of consolation.

Here's his letter in full:

"Dear Justyn, Gavin, Jarred and Oluseyi,

"I'm Elijah Porter. I'm ten and I live in Newfoundland, Canada. When I heard what happened on Aug. 11, I knew it was wrong. The rules were not right. But, at last, I realized how good you were.

"We're Canadians. We persevere. We create better lives for each other. The cold didn't stop us from living in the North. We didn't lose the War of 1812. We adapt and survive. We earned our freedom.

"Someday if I become a biologist, or if I get rich, and, if I remember, I will donate money to the summer and winter Olympians. I hope you like the medal!"

Thanks to Yahoo Eurosport