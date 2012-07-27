Fango ready for a gold medal performance at the Olympics

Yahoo7 has announced a series of special live Olympic events on FANGO.

FANGO, which has secured more than 500,000 mobile downloads and attracts 300,000 users per month for the desktop version will be connecting fans in real-time throughout the Games.

Users will be able to interact and chat for the duration of the Games, and FANGO will also be hosting live social events, featuring polls and trivia especially tailored to local Australian audiences.

Join the conversation during the Olympics on FANGO as we bring you the pick of events over the two weeks.

There will be polls, trivia and a whole lot of chat beginning with the Olympics opening ceremony.

List of events:

Thursday, August 2, 4.30am: James Magnussen’s 100m freestyle

Monday, August 6, 3.50am: Usain Bolt and the 100m final

Wednesday, August 8, 3.50am: Sally Pearson and the 100m hurdles.

Download FANGO here