Kieren Perkins: Australia's pristine swimming image is safe

Australian swimmers both past and present have been dominating headlines of late but not for their success in the pool, rather their inappropriate behaviour out of it. Yahoo7 Sport caught up with dual Olympian Kieren Perkins who says the pristine image of Australian swimming isn't tarnished by recent events.

1. You’re a dual Olympic gold medallist and you’ve been to three Games. What’s the greatest piece of advice you have for the athletes making their Olympic debut?

The biggest challenge for a lot of athletes when they’re at the Games, is coping with the environment. You’ve got this enormous village with athletes from all over the world competing, and it's so easy to get distracted and get caught up in all the hoopla. It’s so incredibly important to stay focused, keep your eye on the prize and recognize what matters. Then when it’s all over you can celebrate and have lots of fun!

2. You’ll be in the stands in London cheering the Aussie athletes on, but do you ever get the desire to dive back in the pool and compete again?

No, no. I’m very happily retired! I don’t swim anymore. If I see a pool with a black line in it I start to break out into a bit of a cold sweat! It’s good to be able to just hang back in the stands and be one of those people supporting our athletes.

3. Australia returned home from the Beijing Olympics with 14 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze medals. What’s your prediction for London?

I never got caught up in the medal tally. I’m just looking forward to being there at ground level as an Athlete Liaison Officer and just provide that mentoring support. I think Australia punches well above it’s weight every Olympics. We’re a country of 20 million fighting against countries of hundreds of millions if not billions. So to do as well as we do is sensational. I would like to see us give the Brits a good touch up though, because there would be nothing sweeter than beating them on their home turf! Of course when you get involved in a campaign like the Vicks Unleash Your Voice Campaign, knowing that I get the chance to introduce Aussies to some new cheers and provide some inspiration, it doesn’t get much better than that. I think I’m the luckiest guy at the Games!

4. Is there any particular athlete you think we should look out for who isn’t yet a household name? Who’s your ‘one to watch’?

The extraordinary thing about the Olympics, if you look at the swimming team for instance, is that you’ve got all these kids involved and they’re all young and enthusiastic. There is always someone who pops out of the blue that no-one expected to do quite so well and surprise us all. So that’s some of the fun of it for me and I’m sure it will happen again in London.

5. Is it disappointing Geoff Huegill and Ian Thorpe didn’t succeed in their comebacks?

I’ve got no doubt that they’ll be disappointed they didn’t deliver on the goals they set themselves. But at the end of the day the great thing about the Olympic Games is that it’s a merit based activity and you’ve got to put the performance together and do the job on the day to have the chance to represent your country. You know there’s no free rides. Everyone is the best of the best in their field.

6. Do you feel like the pristine image of Australian swimming has been damaged following the Nick D’Darcy saga and the recent Grant Hackett drama?

No not at all. We’re all human and no-one is perfect. I’ve made mistakes, everybody makes mistakes. It’s the culture of the sport overall and the effort that goes into supporting those people and helping them cope with whatever issues they have going on that I think really is the mark of character in the organization. Our swimmers always do us proud and I’ve got no doubt that will happen in London and going forward.

7. Do you believe Nick D’Arcy belongs on the Australian swim team for the London Olympics?

If you’ve qualified, you’ve done the criteria and you’ve performed when it mattered then of course you deserve to be there.

8. You’re the ambassador for Vicks VapoDrops, encouraging every Australian to unleash their voice and cheer on the nation’s athletes. Who will you be cheering loudest for in London?

Anyone who has got green and gold on will get my loudest cheers!

9. What’s your most memorable Olympic moment of all time?

As an athlete of course it was winning in Atlanta. I was coming back from what was a really difficult time where I wasn’t performing as well as I would have liked. To get it all together and come away with the gold medal was definitely a highlight. Then as a spectator by far and away, seeing the men win the 4x100 freestyle relay in Sydney. It was the famous “smashing them like guitars” relay, where the Americans had never lost that race in the history of the Olympics and in Sydney, on home ground, we showed them how it was done.

10. Obviously you have a soft spot for swimming. But what is your favourite Olympic sport to watch away from the pool?

I love watching the track cycling. It’s always very exciting. There’s plenty going on and if you’ve got an understanding of what they’re doing, the tactics and things are quite extraordinary!

