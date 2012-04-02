James Bond star Daniel Craig is to open the London Olympic Games after a personal invitation from the Queen.

Your mission is to open the Games, Mr Bond

Craig was allowed access to Buckingham Palace where he was filming scenes as 007 for the Games.

In the film he arrives by helicopter where he is told his mission is to open the Games.

The crew, headed by Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle were given unprecedented access to the Palace and also show parachuting scenes.

Boyle is creative director of the opening ceremony.

A source on set said, "It's a huge coup for BBC producers and Danny to be allowed into the Palace and have the Queen involved."

The source added, "They wanted the most iconic British film character inside the building most associated with London and with the monarch - and they got it. It will be a magical scene for all watching at home and inside the stadium on July 27. Working out the logistics of filming has taken months and hasn't been easy - but it will be worth it in the end."