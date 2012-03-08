Thorpe's final push for London

Ian Thorpe's bid to make Australia's swimming team for the London Games after coming out of retirement is more than likely doomed to fail at next week's national trials in Adelaide, the five-times Olympic champion said.

Thorpe, who announced his return to the pool just over a year ago after retiring in 2006, told Australian television he had left his run too late.

"The most realistic outcome of this is that I will most likely fail," Thorpe told Network Ten.

"I wish I had another six months to do this. I wish I had more time to do it."

Thorpe will compete in the 100 and 200 metres freestyle events at the March 15-22 trials but remains well short of the pace needed to book a spot at a third Olympics.