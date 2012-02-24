For many years Brett Kirk was the heart and soul of ‘The Bloods’, as he so often called his beloved Sydney Swans.

Originally a rookie who struggled to earn a regular game, Kirk's enormous commitment and passion for the game, combined with extraordinary leadership skills, cemented his place as one of the Swans' greats.

A ferocious tackler and tireless worker in the midfield, Kirk earned the respect of the football world as well as two best and fairest awards – including in 2005, when he was co-captain in a Swans' premiership year. Kirk was also selected in the All-Australian

team in 2004 and retired in 2010 as one of the lynchpins of a successful period for Sydney.

Brett says his commentary style will be "honest, raw, real and compassionate. I am looking forward to bringing the emotion of the game into people's living rooms."

"I love footy so staying connected to it and working alongside people that are passionate about the game is exciting for me. It is also a new challenge for me and I thrive on challenging myself."

Asked for his opinions on what fans can expect on the field and in the headlines in 2012 Brett offers this: "The game will become more reliant on sound and reliable decision makers with exceptional kicking skills. The defensive squeeze will continue and the 'speccy' will be even more of a feature this year.

"We will also be discussing the success of drafting older players and the trend will continue as a couple of them will stamp themselves on the competition, much like Michael Barlow and James Podsiadly 'The Pod' did."

Brett says it is very difficult to get a gauge on teams until they actually start playing but there is no doubt the top three from last year Geelong, Collingwood and Hawthorn will be around the top again, with Fremantle being the dark horse under the lead and watchful eye of Ross Lyon.

"I think Hawthorn is ripe in terms of their list and development and off the back of their heart breaking loss in the preliminary final they will go all the way.”

"Team defence will be continued to be the way teams play with an emphasis on out-numbering which Collingwood have been so good at."

With this Brett says we will see less handball and longer kicking to pack situations, which will highlight the aerial skills and the unique nature of our game. "It will be a fast paced version of the game when the Kangaroos and Wayne Carey dominated the air," he says.