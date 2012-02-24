Mick Malthouse is the doyen of AFL coaching.

In just his second year as a senior coach, in 1985, Malthouse took the Bulldogs to the finals and was awarded the Players Association Coach of the Year. But it was at West Coast and Collingwood that he earned his reputation as the premier coach in AFL football.

During 10 years at West Coast he won two flags – including the first in Eagles’ history – and the club never missed the finals. And in a dozen years at Collingwood he added a third premiership, with grand final appearances in three other seasons, including 2011.

After guest appearances on AFL Game Day and Sunday Football this year, Malthouse joins Seven as an expert commentator. Micks says he hopes to give viewers an unbiased understanding

of the strategies that have made sides successful over the last few years.

"I want to eliminate the word 'we' from my old club coaching days to be as professional as I can, to stay unbiased, to make an unbiased assessment on how the game is developing. No one

wants to be too negative, but it's important to give the viewer an honest description of how the match is played and coached."

As always Mick is already strong in his opinions on footy when asked about the dominant issues in 2012.

"We'll see a two-tiered system with too many blowouts. And given free agency is imminent, I fear we are slow learners. I played and coached in the VFL when there was a two-tiered system, and that’s why we now have a draft and a salary cap to even out the competition. Free agency will have a detrimental effect and create a two-tiered system."

Mick believes Collingwood will clearly be up there again in premiership contention. “They are a wonderful young side, with exciting youth coming through. Clearly Geelong still know how to win and I don’t know if the dynasty has finished. They've proven they can regenerate even with Ablett missing in 2011."

He says Hawthorn have underachieved, perhaps because of their injuries, but if they can get their players on the park they will surge, while West Coast are also a premiership chance and

Fremantle or Melbourne could be the bolters.

On joining the Seven commentary team Mick says the Saturday Arvo team is a new and exciting team within a team. "When you have people such as Brett Kirk, part of Sydney's premiership

history, and Tom Harley, club captain during a premiership dynasty era, with the enthusiasm and knowledge of two hungry and eager young callers in Hamish and Basil, I’m really looking forward to being part of a winning combination."