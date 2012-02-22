Super Rugby Central

Australian Teams
The ACT Brumbies
Finishes over the past three season: 2011 - 13th, 2010 - 6th, 2009 - 7th
Coach: Jake White
Captain: To be announced
Gains: Ruaidhri Murphy (Exeter), Zack Holmes (Western Force), Tevita Kuridrani (Queensland), Ben Mowen (Waratahs, Ian Prior (Queensland), Siliva Siliva (Western Force), Joe Tomane (NRL) ... Read more
-The Melbourne Rebels
Finishes: debut season 2011 - 15th
Coach: Damien Hill
Captain: Stirling Mortlock
Gains: James O'Connor (Western Force), Kurtley Beale (NSW), Paul-Alo Emile (Western Force), Mitch Inman (Western Force), Lloyd Johansson (Honda Heat, Japan), James King (Blues) ... Read more
-The Queensland Reds
Finishes over the past three seasons: 2011 - 1st, 2010 - 5th, 2009 - 13th.
Coach: Ewen McKenzie
Captain: James Horwill
Gains: Chris Feauia-Sautia (Australian Schoolboys) ... Read more
-The NSW Waratahs
Finishes over the past three seasons: 2011 - qualifying-finalists; 2010 - semi-finalists; 2009 - 5th
Coach: Michael Foley
Captain: Rocky Elsom
Gains: Rocky Elsom (Brumbies), Adam Ashley-Cooper (Brumbies), Sarel Pretorius (Cheetahs, SA), Grayson Hart (Southern Districts) ... Read more
-The Western Force
Finishes over the past three seasons: 2011 - 12th, 2010 - 13th, 2009 - 8th
Coach: Richard Graham
Captain: David Pocock
Gains: Angus Cottrell (West Brisbane), Toby Lynn (Chiefs), Salesi Ma'afu (Brumbies), Salesi Manu (Warringah), Lachlan McCaffrey (Waratahs), Napolioni Nalaga (Clermont), Jordan Rapana (Gold Coast) ... Read more
New Zealand Teams
The Auckland Blues
LOCATION: Auckland, New Zealand
COACH: Pat Lam
2011 RESULT: 4th
TEAM RUNDOWN: A first semi-final finish in eight years showed the sleeping giants of Super Rugby may have woken back up. With dangerous All Black backs Ma'a Nonu and Piri Weepu transferring from the Hurricanes ... Read more
-The Waikato Chiefs
LOCATION: Hamilton, New Zealand
COACH: Dave Rennie
2011 RESULT: 10th
TEAM RUNDOWN: Sonny-Bill Williams and rising All Blacks playmaker Aaron Cruden have joined new coach Dave Rennie in Hamilton and will reinvigorate the ... Read more
-The Crusaders
LOCATION:
COACH:
2011 RESULT:
TEAM RUNDOWN: Empty ... Read more
-The Otago Highlanders
LOCATION: Dunedin, New Zealand
COACH: Jamie Joseph
2011 RESULT: 8th
TEAM RUNDOWN: The perennial poor cousins of NZ rugby, the Highlanders can expect to build on an eye-catching 2011 when they produced a host of early upsets. The recruitment ... Read more
-The Wellington Hurricanes
LOCATION: Wellington, New Zealand
COACH: Mark Hammett
2011 RESULT: 9th
TEAM RUNDOWN: Plenty of pride needs to be restored in New Zealand's capital this year following a dreadful 2011 under new coach Mark Hammett. Hammett's highly-disciplined approach ... Read more
South African Teams
The Bulls
LOCATION:
COACH:
2011 RESULT:
TEAM RUNDOWN: Empty ... Read more
-The Cheetahs
LOCATION: Bloemfontein, South Africa
COACH: Naka Drotske
2011 RESULT: 11th
TEAM RUNDOWN: The boys from Bloem have lost their dangerous halfback Sarel Pretorious to the Waratahs but will again take a refreshing ... Read more
-The Lions
LOCATION: Johannesburg, South Africa
COACH: John Mitchell
2011 RESULT: 14th
TEAM RUNDOWN: Former All Blacks and Western Force coach John Mitchell has started the rebuild of the one-time easybeats but needs to show ... Read more
-The Sharks
LOCATION: Durban, South Africa
COACH: John Plumtree
2011 RESULT: 6th
TEAM RUNDOWN: The departure of long-time captain John Smit won't harm the Sharks as it's paved the way for dynamic hooker Bismarck du Plessis to dominate for longer ... Read more
-The Stormers
LOCATION: Cape Town, South Africa
COACH: Allister Coetzee
2011 RESULT: 3rd
TEAM RUNDOWN: The highly-fancied South Africans thought 2011 would be their year until a home semi-final failure to the Crusaders left them high and dry. Motivation won't be a ... Read morea