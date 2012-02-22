Super Rugby Central

Australian Teams

Finishes over the past three season: 2011 - 13th, 2010 - 6th, 2009 - 7th

Coach: Jake White

Captain: To be announced

Gains: Ruaidhri Murphy (Exeter), Zack Holmes (Western Force), Tevita Kuridrani (Queensland), Ben Mowen (Waratahs, Ian Prior (Queensland), Siliva Siliva (Western Force), Joe Tomane (NRL) ... Read more

-

Finishes: debut season 2011 - 15th

Coach: Damien Hill

Captain: Stirling Mortlock

Gains: James O'Connor (Western Force), Kurtley Beale (NSW), Paul-Alo Emile (Western Force), Mitch Inman (Western Force), Lloyd Johansson (Honda Heat, Japan), James King (Blues) ... Read more

-

Finishes over the past three seasons: 2011 - 1st, 2010 - 5th, 2009 - 13th.

Coach: Ewen McKenzie

Captain: James Horwill

Gains: Chris Feauia-Sautia (Australian Schoolboys) ... Read more

-

Finishes over the past three seasons: 2011 - qualifying-finalists; 2010 - semi-finalists; 2009 - 5th

Coach: Michael Foley

Captain: Rocky Elsom

Gains: Rocky Elsom (Brumbies), Adam Ashley-Cooper (Brumbies), Sarel Pretorius (Cheetahs, SA), Grayson Hart (Southern Districts) ... Read more

-

Finishes over the past three seasons: 2011 - 12th, 2010 - 13th, 2009 - 8th

Coach: Richard Graham

Captain: David Pocock

Gains: Angus Cottrell (West Brisbane), Toby Lynn (Chiefs), Salesi Ma'afu (Brumbies), Salesi Manu (Warringah), Lachlan McCaffrey (Waratahs), Napolioni Nalaga (Clermont), Jordan Rapana (Gold Coast) ... Read more

New Zealand Teams

LOCATION: Auckland, New Zealand

COACH: Pat Lam

2011 RESULT: 4th

TEAM RUNDOWN: A first semi-final finish in eight years showed the sleeping giants of Super Rugby may have woken back up. With dangerous All Black backs Ma'a Nonu and Piri Weepu transferring from the Hurricanes ... Read more

-

LOCATION: Hamilton, New Zealand

COACH: Dave Rennie

2011 RESULT: 10th

TEAM RUNDOWN: Sonny-Bill Williams and rising All Blacks playmaker Aaron Cruden have joined new coach Dave Rennie in Hamilton and will reinvigorate the ... Read more

-

LOCATION:

COACH:

2011 RESULT:

TEAM RUNDOWN: Empty ... Read more

-

LOCATION: Dunedin, New Zealand

COACH: Jamie Joseph

2011 RESULT: 8th

TEAM RUNDOWN: The perennial poor cousins of NZ rugby, the Highlanders can expect to build on an eye-catching 2011 when they produced a host of early upsets. The recruitment ... Read more

-

LOCATION: Wellington, New Zealand

COACH: Mark Hammett

2011 RESULT: 9th

TEAM RUNDOWN: Plenty of pride needs to be restored in New Zealand's capital this year following a dreadful 2011 under new coach Mark Hammett. Hammett's highly-disciplined approach ... Read more

South African Teams

LOCATION:

COACH:

2011 RESULT:

TEAM RUNDOWN: Empty ... Read more

-

LOCATION: Bloemfontein, South Africa

COACH: Naka Drotske

2011 RESULT: 11th

TEAM RUNDOWN: The boys from Bloem have lost their dangerous halfback Sarel Pretorious to the Waratahs but will again take a refreshing ... Read more

-

LOCATION: Johannesburg, South Africa

COACH: John Mitchell

2011 RESULT: 14th

TEAM RUNDOWN: Former All Blacks and Western Force coach John Mitchell has started the rebuild of the one-time easybeats but needs to show ... Read more

-

LOCATION: Durban, South Africa

COACH: John Plumtree

2011 RESULT: 6th

TEAM RUNDOWN: The departure of long-time captain John Smit won't harm the Sharks as it's paved the way for dynamic hooker Bismarck du Plessis to dominate for longer ... Read more

-

LOCATION: Cape Town, South Africa

COACH: Allister Coetzee

2011 RESULT: 3rd

TEAM RUNDOWN: The highly-fancied South Africans thought 2011 would be their year until a home semi-final failure to the Crusaders left them high and dry. Motivation won't be a ... Read morea