Gold Coast suspend Bleiberg

Yahoo7 Sport
Gold Coast United suspend coach Miron Bleiberg following the appointment of a 17-year-old debutant to captain the club against Melbourne Heart on Friday night.

Gold Coast suspend Bleiberg

Gold Coast United suspend coach Miron Bleiberg

It is believed club owner, Clive Palmer, was angry with some of the comments Bleiberg made in relation to the appointment of teenager, Mitch Cooper, to wear the armband.

United's regular skipper, Michael Thwaite is out injured. and Palmer made the decision to appoint Cooper as skipper.

Club chief executive Clive Mensink said Bleiberg would be suspended 'until further notice'.

The club took exception to the coach labelling Cooper's appointment 'ceremonial'.

"Clive Palmer took the appointment of Mitch Cooper very seriously," Mensink said.

"It's not a stunt. Miron can't be belittling the club's decision to appoint Mitch and can't be belittling Mitch."

Assistant coach Mike Mulvey will take over for the game at AAMI Park.

Injured Gold Coast goalkeeper Glenn Moss tweeted: "Mike has full respect of the group and is a top coach".

