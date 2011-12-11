Perrow outsurfs Parko in all-Aussie finale

Kieran Perrow outsurfed fellow Aussie Joel Parkinson this morning to win the prestigious Billabong Pipeline Masters final in Hawaii.

Perrow and ‘Parko’ fought through stellar competition in the final event of the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing, Parkinson even taking out six-time pipeline champion, Kelly Slater, in his semi-final.

After losing the final last year, Perrow was ecstatic coming out of the water as the new champ:

“It’s amazing, I just can’t believe I made the final and didn’t get second”

“Joel and I are really good friends…it was a good matchup I thought and I was stoked to have him out in the line-up when the hooter went at the end.”

Hawaiian Local, John John Florence, became the youngest ever winner of the Triple Crown with his points from the event despite Perrow’s win and Taj Burrow’s earlier triumph at the Reef Hawaiian Pro.

The event was hard to call as Kieran Perrow played it patiently to score a perfect 10 in his semi and although Parko’s definitively aggressive style was what got him through to the final, it was also what led him to hit his elbow on the reef and lose the event.

“Kieran deserved it, Kieran’s been probably the best surfer all event. He got so close last year and he deserved it more than anyone,” said Parkinson.

The event was held in memory of former winner and surfing great, Andy Irons.