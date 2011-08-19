Is this the world's strongest couple?

You certainly wouldn't want to face this British couple in an arm wrestle.

Rob Reinaldo, 29, and his partner Vanda Pessoa, also 29, claim to be Britain's strongest couple and they're set to compete in the Mr and Ms Universe competition, the Daily Mail reported.

The pair have to eat 6,500 calories of protein-heavy meals every day to fuel their intense training regime - and the couple say they eat 100 eggs a week to meet their energy needs.

They wake up at 4am every day to begin their strenuous workout regimes before work, with sessions involving both weights and cardio.

Both Rob, who is 108kg of pure muscle, and Vanda work as personal trainers, and have earned the nicknames the "real-life incredibles".

He said: "Vanda has always been incredibly supportive of my profession and she cooks all my food - which is a lot.

"She started coming to the gym with me 11 years ago and she's a great training partner.

"There's obviously a difference in weights but she is very determined and she pushes me hard. The best shape I have ever got to is through training with her.

"It is a bit different now that she is also competing because you have to be selfish when you are preparing to go in front of the judges.

"I am very proud of her. She is one of the strongest women I have ever met and she puts a lot of men to shame."

Rob uses 140kg weights for bench presses during an average routine, which is usually done for one-and-a-half hours each day.

The pair also do two 45-minute cardio workouts.

Rob's diet include up to 12 eggs a day when he's not training for competitions.

He said: "I was a skinny kid and it took 14 years to build myself up.

"I didn't miss a single weights session or a meal.

"Off season it is all about picking up as much muscle as possible and I will eat a massive amount of food and decrease cardio.

"Before a show my exercise regime increases, working a different muscle every day.

"I will follow a strict diet and tend to eat less meat and more fish, which I find gives my muscle better definition and weighs less in your stomach.

"It's about discipline, you can train and train but if you drink or eat badly this quality and size of muscle is not possible."