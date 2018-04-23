A-League fans make their absence felt with worrying finals attendance

Maligned, mistreated and massively out-priced. A-League fans sent a clear message over the weekend that change is needed if the competition ever hopes to rediscover its unique atmosphere.

An embarrassing 7,757 people turned out for Melbourne City's clinical 2-0 win over Brisbane Roar, while only 15,502 got to witness Besart Berisha's bicycle in the flesh as Melbourne Victory snuck past Adelaide United 2-1.

Though that last figure may be double what City got, the fact the Original Rivalry in a cut-throat final can only attract a figure that was once the bare minimum for a regular season Victory clash says a lot about how far attendance has dropped in recent years.

And who can blame the fans for staying away?

With ticket prices starting from $30 and moving into triple digits for quality tickets for a family of four, football fans on the A-League fence aren't being encouraged to come down the right side.

Though the Sunday kick-off may have made logistical sense for Victory after a mid-week Asian Champions League game and indeed attracted a larger TV audience, the choice was one that ultimately pushed fans away.

Speaking of pushing fans away, the poor treatment of those in the stands this season has been an all too regular occurrence.

From flags being taken off bare brick walls to continued frustrations around active support, the lifeblood of football is having its circulation cut.

At the end of the day, though the players on the pitch may decide the final score - it's the men, women and children in the stands that make football what it is.

Adelaide United fans More

Ask any other code in Australia what they envy about football, and 99 percent of the time it will be the atmosphere.

As attendance figures reach a new low across the board this A-League season, it's been Newcastle Jets that have been solely reaching high and the results they've put together are a testament to the benefit of simply getting bums on seats.

On the verge of breaking a home-record for attendance on Friday night with 12,500 tickets already sold, the Jets have soared from last to second in a season and the fans have undoubtedly played their part.

The Jets incredible win against Sydney FC in round 22 is a case and point with an early red card to Roy O'Donovan not stopping Newcastle, as a buoyant home crowd filled the void and Andrew Nabbout proved the difference in a 2-1 win.

Newcastle Jets fans More

Story Continues