A late penalty save Ulinzi Stars from the rough hands of Nakumatt

A 90th-minute penalty was all Ulinzi Stars needed to down brave Nakumatt 3-2 in a closely contested match played on Sunday afternoon at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

It was a match that was full of controversy, as the officials made questionable calls that dictated the outcome of the game.

The hosts started the match well, with Jackton Odhiambo making a fine save to deny Brian Nyakan earlier on.

But the former Mathare United striker made no mistake in the tenth minute as a free ball fell to him, and he gratefully took the chance.

Things went from bad to worse as the soldiers were forced into an early change as Masita Masuta got injured, and Oscar Wamalwa took his place.

That, however, did not affect the visitors game plan as they equalized in the 37th minute courtesy of Elvis Nandwa.

A few minutes later, Wamalwa hit the back of the net, only to be wrongly denied by the assistant referee's offside flag.

But they were not to be denied in the 67th minute; Donald Mosoti fouled Cliff Kasuti in the box, and the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

Wamalwa rose for the occasion, burying the ball past Indeche to give the soldiers a lead.

With five minutes to go, Mohammed Hasan handled the ball in the eighteen-meter-yard area, and Mosoti made amends for his initial mistakes.

Drama ensued in the stoppages as Brian Nyakan was harshly adjudged to have handled the ball in the danger zone, and Wamalwa kept his cool to complete his brace.