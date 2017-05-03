7th Tackle: Taylor set to resurrect career at Roosters

Jason Taylor’s time on the coaching scrapheap could be very brief indeed, with a vacancy suddenly emerging at his old club, the Roosters.

We can reveal assistant Roosters coach Justin Holbrook was this week appointed to take-over at English powerhouse St Helens on a three-year contract.

Holbrook is the fourth Roosters assistant to be headhunted in the past three years following the departures of Taylor, Paul Green and Steve McNamara.

Jason Taylor. Pic: Getty More

Rabbitohs assistant David Furner and Raiders assistant Steve Antonelli were among the final contenders.

Holbrook got the nod partly thanks to his availability to start straight away – he’ll be on a plane to the Old Dart next week.

That leaves the door open for Taylor to resume coaching immediately; leveraging his strong relationship with Trent Robinson.

The Roosters were also at the peak of their powers with Taylor as attack coach in 2013 and 2014.

Despite joining the Tigers with one year remaining on his contract, he left on good terms and would be welcomed back to Bondi. Also coaching Mounties in the Intrust Super Premiership, Antonelli is in the hunt too.