2nd Division I-League: Delhi United steal a point from LoneStar Kashmir

The draw leaves the Kashmiri side winless after seven games in Group A...

LoneStar Kashmir Football Club and Delhi United Football Club played out a 1-1 draw TRC Turf Ground in a Group A 2nd Division I-League tie on Sunday.

Aakif Javad gave the hosts the lead in the 28th minute in a bid to give Zhoyeb Abdel Naeem Shaikh's side an elusive win after four back-to-back wins.

However, LoneStar's hopes were squashed by Delhi United Ivory Coast subsitute Kouame Konan Zacharie's (83') late equaliser to hand Luis Mario Aguiar's outfit four draws in their last six games.

The draw kept LoneStar, who next face Real Kashmir FC in a derby encounter on April 26, at the bottom spot with 2 points from 7 games.

From as many games, Delhi United are currently on fourth spot while equal on points (7) with FC Pune City and the two sides come face to face on May 5.

Currently topping the group are Hindustan FC on 15 points from 7 games, closely followed by Real Kashmir FC with 13 points from the same number of games.